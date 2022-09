Leading NRL journalist has revealed star Storm playmaker Jahrome Hughes is no certainty to play in week one of the finals.

Hughes missed Melbourne's crucial match against the Eels last week with a calf injury and now remains a long shot to be available for the Storm's elimination final with the Raiders, according to Read.

"He's 50-50 at the moment, no certainty," Read said on Triple M's Monday Scrum Podcast.

