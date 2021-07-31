Ready's Mail | Sydney Clubs Leading Race To Lure Brandon Smith

Triple M's Brent Read tells The Saturday Scrum that in-demand Melbourne Storm star Brandon Smith will be met by big offers from a host of Sydney clubs.

"Melbourne have got a fight on their hands over Brandon Smith," Read said.

"The Roosters aren't the only club after him... a handful of others will come in the next couple of months."

Ready also spoke of Joey Manu's proposed big money move to the Warriors and which 'rival' NRL star influenced Dale Finucane's move to Cronulla.

17 minutes ago


