READY'S MAIL | The Deal That Could See Josh Reynolds Move To The English Super League

Triple M's Brent Read has revealed Josh Reynolds could be headed to the English Super League despite a year remaining on his Wests Tigers contract. 

However, there's a few moves that need to be made for Reynolds to officially join the English competition.

Ready also revealed the latest on Tevita Pangai Junior’s future at the Brisbane Broncos; hear the full chat below.

20 August 2020

