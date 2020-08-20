READY'S MAIL | The Deal That Could See Josh Reynolds Move To The English Super League
Triple M's Brent Read has revealed Josh Reynolds could be headed to the English Super League despite a year remaining on his Wests Tigers contract.
However, there's a few moves that need to be made for Reynolds to officially join the English competition.
Ready also revealed the latest on Tevita Pangai Junior’s future at the Brisbane Broncos; hear the full chat below.