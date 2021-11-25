Ready’s Mail | The Huge Ramifications For The Eels & Bulldogs Following Reed Mahoney Decision

The Bulldogs have made another massive move in the player market with Reed Mahoney joining the club from 2023 on a four-year deal. 

Triple M's Brent Read joined The Rush Hour with MG & Liam on Thursday and revealed the ramifications for both the Eels and Bulldogs following Mahoney's decision.

Ready also revealed the Cowboys are interested in a player swap with the Tigers to get Luciano Leilua early; hear the full chat below.

 

