Ready's Mail | The Huge Ramifications For The Eels & Bulldogs Following Reed Mahoney Decision
Ready’s Mail | The Huge Ramifications For The Eels & Bulldogs Following Reed Mahoney Decision
THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG & LIAM
The Bulldogs have made another massive move in the player market with Reed Mahoney joining the club from 2023 on a four-year deal.
Triple M's Brent Read joined The Rush Hour with MG & Liam on Thursday and revealed the ramifications for both the Eels and Bulldogs following Mahoney's decision.
LISTEN HERE:
Ready also revealed the Cowboys are interested in a player swap with the Tigers to get Luciano Leilua early; hear the full chat below.