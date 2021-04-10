Ready's Mail | The Latest on Josh McGuire's Future

North Queensland Cowboys enforcer Josh McGuire is on his way out of the club – and the 14-time Queensland Maroons representative could arrive at suitors St. George-Illawarra Dragons as soon as this weekend, Triple M's Brent Read told Triple M Saturday Scrum.

Ready also provided an update on the futures of Gareth Widdop and Broncos superstar centre Kotoni Staggs, as the battle for the 22-year-old's signature intensifies. 

10 April 2021

