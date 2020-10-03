Ready’s Mail | The Latest Update On The Drama Behind The Scenes At The Canterbury Bulldogs

Triple M's news breaker Brent Read has provided the latest update on the drama going on behind the scenes at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The fighting factions on the board threaten to overshadow the arrival of new head coach Trent Barrett.

And the club could be without their major sponsor despite only just signing on in July.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also revealed the contract status of Mitchell Pearce who is free to negotiate with other clubs as of November 1; hear the full chat below.