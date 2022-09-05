Ready's Mail | The Man Who Could Replace Griffin

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read says he wouldn't be surprised if Dragons great Dean Young takes over from Anthony Griffin at the club.

Griffin's future at the Dragons has been one of the biggest talking points in recent weeks, with St George Illawarra missing out on finals football for a fourth-straight season.

While it's expected Griffin will coach the club next season, the 56-year-old will be in the final year of his contract and there's no certainty he will remain as the man in charge, according to Read.

"I don't reckon it matters [if the Dragons perform well in 2023], I think Dean will be there eventually," Read said on Triple M's Monday Scrum.

