READY’S MAIL | The NRL Clubs Chasing Kiwi Captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Triple M's league insider Brent Read has opened up on the future of New Zealand captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

The 23-year-old has been granted permission by the Panthers to seek a contract elsewhere, with the Panthers currently anchored to the bottom of the NRL ladder.

Ready joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG to reveal the clubs chasing Watene-Zelezniak.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready's Mail | Jai Arrow's time at the Titans up in the air as Garth Brennan's future set to be decided + DWZ update; hear the full chat below.