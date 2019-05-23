READY’S MAIL | The NRL Clubs Chasing Kiwi Captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

23 May 2019

Triple M's league insider Brent Read has opened up on the future of New Zealand captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak. 

The 23-year-old has been granted permission by the Panthers to seek a contract elsewhere, with the Panthers currently anchored to the bottom of the NRL ladder.

Ready joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG to reveal the clubs chasing Watene-Zelezniak. 

Ready's Mail | Jai Arrow's time at the Titans up in the air as Garth Brennan's future set to be decided + DWZ update; hear the full chat below.

