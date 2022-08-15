Ready's Mail | The Panther Who Could Follow Ciraldo

'Wouldn't Be Surprised'

Article heading image for Ready's Mail | The Panther Who Could Follow Ciraldo

Triple M's and leading NRL journalist Brent Read says he wouldn't be "surprised" if Cameron Ciraldo brings Penrith centre Stephen Crichton to the Bulldogs.

Read's comments come after Ciraldo officially put pen to paper on a five-year deal to become Canterbury's head coach from next season.

According to Read, the Panthers haven't enforced any clauses on Ciraldo's move that would see the future Bulldogs coach barred from bringing Penrith players along with him to Canterbury.

"Stephen Crichton would love to play fullback. Canterbury need a fullback... he is the one guy who would not surprise me at all if we see him at Canterbury," Read said on Triple M's Monday Scrum.

LISTEN HERE:

FULL MONDAY SCRUM PODCAST:

a day ago

Triple M NRL
Brent Read
Penrith Panthers
Stephen Crichton
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Brent Read
Penrith Panthers
Stephen Crichton
Triple M NRL
Brent Read
Penrith Panthers
Stephen Crichton
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs