Ready's Mail | The Panther Who Could Follow Ciraldo

Triple M's and leading NRL journalist Brent Read says he wouldn't be "surprised" if Cameron Ciraldo brings Penrith centre Stephen Crichton to the Bulldogs.

Read's comments come after Ciraldo officially put pen to paper on a five-year deal to become Canterbury's head coach from next season.

According to Read, the Panthers haven't enforced any clauses on Ciraldo's move that would see the future Bulldogs coach barred from bringing Penrith players along with him to Canterbury.

"Stephen Crichton would love to play fullback. Canterbury need a fullback... he is the one guy who would not surprise me at all if we see him at Canterbury," Read said on Triple M's Monday Scrum.

