Ready's Mail | The "Rival" NRL Player That Convinced Dale Finucane To Join The Cronulla Sharks

Dale Finucane will join the Cronulla Sharks next season after agreeing to a four-year deal with the club.

And while Craig Fitzgibbon played his part in getting the NSW Blues vice-captain to the club, according to Triple M's Brent Read a "rival" NRL player also convinced Finucane to return to Sydney.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready's Mail also included an update on the Warriors pursuit of Joey Manu & the four NRL clubs IN for Brandon Smith; hear the full chat below