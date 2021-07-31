Ready's Mail | The "Rival" NRL Player That Convinced Dale Finucane To Join The Cronulla Sharks

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for Ready's Mail | The "Rival" NRL Player That Convinced Dale Finucane To Join The Cronulla Sharks

Getty Images

Dale Finucane will join the Cronulla Sharks next season after agreeing to a four-year deal with the club.

And while Craig Fitzgibbon played his part in getting the NSW Blues vice-captain to the club, according to Triple M's Brent Read a "rival" NRL player also convinced Finucane to return to Sydney.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready's Mail also included an update on the Warriors pursuit of Joey Manu & the four NRL clubs IN for Brandon Smith; hear the full chat below

19 minutes ago

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs