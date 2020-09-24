Ready’s Mail | The Three Clubs Chasing Firebrand Jack Hetherington

Jack Hetherington has been told by the Penrith Panthers he is free to join another club next season.

Hetherington, who impressed during his loan stint at the New Zealand Warriors during this season, has reportedly caught the eye of three NRL clubs.

Triple M's Brent Read revealed all the details on Thursday night's edition of The Rush Hour with MG.

