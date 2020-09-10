READY'S MAIL | The 'Wildcard' Club Setting Their Sights On Kieran Foran

Triple M's Brent Read has revealed there is a 'wildcard' club closely monitoring the Kieran Foran situation.

Foran's 2020 season ended early after the Kiwi international tore his pectoral muscle in the Bulldogs' loss to the Titans last Saturday.

With Foran club less beyond this season, the Broncos were linked with Foran yesterday but according to Ready there's another (familiar) club circling.

Ready also provided an update on Josh Addo-Carr's move to Sydney plus is Joesph Suaalii heading 'back' to Union? Hear the full chat below.