Ready's Mail | Tigers' Bid For NRL's 'Big Names'

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read says the Wests Tigers are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of bolstering the playing roster as reports continue to link Mitchell Moses with a shock return to the club.

Read revealed to Triple M's Rush Hour of a meeting he had with Tigers coach Tim Sheens, who made it clear to him that the club is "going after the biggest names".

Read's meeting with the Sheens comes amid rumours of a secret meeting between the Tigers coach and Moses, with the halfback currently in England representing Lebanon at the World Cup.

Moses, along with fellow Eels playmaker Dylan Brown, are both free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1.

"I think we all expect them to go hard at Mitchell Moses come November 1, and if they don't get him, then expect them to go hard at Dylan Brown," Read told Triple M's Rush Hour.

