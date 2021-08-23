Ready's Mail | Tigers Board Have Two Weeks To Decide Who Stays At The Club; Luke Brooks Or Michael Maguire

It's looking increasingly likely only Michael Maguire or Luke Brooks will remain at the Wests Tigers beyond the 2021 NRL season.

While the club have publicly backed Maguire to stay on as head coach, reports over the weekend linked Luke Brooks with a move away from the club.

And according to Triple M's Brent Read the final two weeks of the season could well and truly decided to who stays and who leaves the Tigers.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also revealed new Bulldogs boss Phil Gould is set to wield the axe at the club with a number of big name players on the chopping block; hear the full chat below.