Ready's Mail | Tigers' 'Dream' Recruitment Coup

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read has revealed the Tigers' "dream" recruitment coup would see Cameron Munster and Mitchell Moses join forces at the club.

The two playmakers are contracted to their respective clubs next season but are free to speak with rival teams from November 1.

While luring the duo will be a long shot for the club, fans will get a clearer understanding of Munster's future very soon with a decision imminent, according to Read.

"Cameron Munster's very close to making a decision on whether he will stay in Melbourne... the Tigers' dream scenario would be if they can't keep Luke Brooks, their dream scenario is Munster and Mitchell Moses as their halves pairing," Read said on Triple M's Monday Scrum.

"Their dream is both, they've made contact with both."

