Ready's Mail | Turbo Bros To Back Anthony Seibold

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read believes Manly fans shouldn't stress too much about the future of brothers Tom and Jake Trbojevic, amid reports the pair are unhappy with the club's messy coaching saga.

Read's comments after it was revealed on Thursday the Sea Eagles had sacked Des Hasler, with former Broncos and Souths coach Anthony Seibold set to take over.

"The club has been talking to them (Trbojevic brothers) the whole way through, and I spoke to the club today and they're going to reach out to Jake and Daly Cherry-Evans who are in England," Read said on Triple M's Rush Hour.

"They've been communicating with those guys. They're well across what's been going on.

"They're not going anywhere, they're the heart and soul of that footy club... they like Seibold from what I'm told.

"I spoke to Tommy and he said he likes Seibs. I think it will be fine, they will work it out."

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!