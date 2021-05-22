Ready's Mail | Update: Four-Club Swap Deal To Trigger NRL 'Frenzy'

Triple M's Brent Read has given an update on a four-club swap deal to settle the futures of Tom Dearden, Jake Clifford and Billy Walters.

"Tom Dearden's manager Sam Ayoub has formally asked for a release from the Broncos – a decision might even come as soon as today," Read told the Saturday Scrum.

"Kevvie (Walters) has made it pretty clear that there's not a path back to the NRL side for Dearden."

