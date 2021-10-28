Ready's Mail | Viliame Kikau To Test Open Market & One Club Is Already "In The Box Seat" To Land His Signature

Viliame Kikau will test the NRL open market on Monday November 1 after failing to reach an agreement for a contract extension with the Panthers.

From Monday players in the final year of their contract get officially negotiate with rival clubs for the 2023 season and according to Brent Read one club is already in the box seat to land Kikau's signature.

