READY'S MAIL | We Won't Have To Wait Long For Payne & Tino To Collide Once Again

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for READY'S MAIL | We Won't Have To Wait Long For Payne & Tino To Collide Once Again

Getty Images

Payne Haas & Tino Fa'asuamaleaui don't have to wait too long to renew their rivalry. 

Triple M's news breaker Brent Read revealed the NRL are looking to start the 2021 season with a bang. 

The 2021 draw is expected to be released next week but Ready gave The Rush Hour with MG the inside scoop.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also revealed the two replacements the Wests Tigers have set their sights on for Josh Aloiai; hear the full chat below.

12 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Readys Mail
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Readys Mail
Triple M NRL
Readys Mail
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs