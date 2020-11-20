READY'S MAIL | Wests Tigers Set Their Sights On Replacements For Josh Aloiai
The Wests Tigers have set their sights on two replacements following the shock news Josh Aloiai wants out of the club.
The Tigers took a firm stance that Aloiai would not be able to take a contract up with the Manly Sea Eagles for 2021 unless their can gain a "commercial advantage."
And according to Triple M's news breaker Brent Read they club are chasing a Manly backrower.
Ready also shared an update on the 2021 draw, expected to be released next week, and the blockbuster opening weeks; hear the full chat.