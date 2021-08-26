Ready's Mail | What Adam Doueihi’s Long Term Injury Means For Luke Brooks’ Tigers Future

Adam Doueihi could be sidelined for up to 9 months after partially tearing his ACL in the Wests Tigers' 30-point loss to the Sharks last Saturday. 

Doueihi's injury has ramifications for halves partner Luke Brooks, who according to reports was on his way out of the club.

Ready also shared an update on Adam Elliot's future at the Bulldogs; hear the full chat below.

