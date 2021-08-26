Ready's Mail | What Adam Doueihi’s Long Term Injury Means For Luke Brooks’ Tigers Future

Adam Doueihi could be sidelined for up to 9 months after partially tearing his ACL in the Wests Tigers' 30-point loss to the Sharks last Saturday.

Doueihi's injury has ramifications for halves partner Luke Brooks, who according to reports was on his way out of the club.

