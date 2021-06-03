Ready's Mail | Where Shaun Johnson Could End Up Next Year After Sharks Exit

Shaun Johnson's time at the Cronulla Sharks appears to be over.

Reports on Thursday emerged that the Kiwi international together with for NSW Blues representatives Aaron Woods & Josh Dugan were told they would not be offered a new contract.

So, where could Johnson end up?

Triple M's news breaker Brent Read joined The Rush Hour with MG & Liam with all the details.

Ready also revealed the frontrunner looking to secure the signature of a Kiwi international; hear the full chat below.