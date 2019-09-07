READY'S MAIL: Why Cody Walker Might Have To Leave Souths

Earlier this week on The Rush Hour With MG, Triple M's Brent Read discussed the uncertainty of Cody Walker's future at South Sydney, suggesting he'll be looking at other options come November 1.

Coming into his final playing years, Ready argued that Walker might demand a deal greater then what Souths could currently offer.

This was part of a larger chat where Ready also discussed the potential new deal for Maika Sivo, as well as the recent inconsistencies with the Macth Review Committee and the impact that will have on finals footy.