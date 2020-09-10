Ready's Update On Josh Addo-Carr's Move Back To Sydney

Earlier this year, Josh Addo-Carr had flagged his intention to move back to Sydney for personal reasons, despite having a year left on his contract with the Melbourne Storm. 

Since, the Wests Tigers have tabled a four-year deal to the NSW & Australian representative. 

And while reports suggest it's all but a fait accompli, Triple M's Brent Read reckons the Melbourne Storm could play hardball if they don't receive a worthy replacement.

Ready also revealed the club who have set their sights on club less Kieran Foran; hear the full chat below.

 

 

