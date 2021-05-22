Real Deal: Why We Can Believe The Joseph Suaalii Hype

It’s the most-anticipated NRL debut in living memory.

At the tender age of 17 years, NRL prodigy Joseph Suaalii will make his first grade debut in the Roosters’ clash with the Broncos at the SCG.

But can we believe the Suaalii hype?

LISTEN HERE:

“Absolutely we can,” Triple M’s Wendell Sailor told the Dead Set Legends.

“They talked about Sam Walker earlier in the season, but this kid has the world at his feet.

“He’s the real deal – have you seen the size of him? He’s got all the arsenal to make it happen.”

If you have missed any of the Dead Set Legends, grab the podcast exclusively on the LiSTNR App!