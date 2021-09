Ryan Girdler 'isn't buying' the Manly Sea Eagles hype – despite Des Hasler's men sealing a preliminary final berth with a big semi-final win over the Roosters.

"They've not beaten a team in that upper echelon," Girdler told The Saturday Scrum.

Mark 'MG' Geyer and Triple M's Brent Read also shared their thoughts on Manly's premiership chances and discuss if the NRL Finals series format needs a shake-up.