Rebecca Trott From Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate Shares Top Tips For CQ Prospective Rental Tenants

This morning on the show, Banksy & Pinky spoke to Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate's BDM, Rebecca Trott, to give some tips for prospective rental tenants.

It's a tight rental market in Central Queensland right now, but that doesn't mean you can't find the perfect rental.

The rental market is fierce, but Rebecca was kind enough to share some top tips to help you out!

If you're looking for a rental, you can register with the Pat O'Driscoll leasing team on 4927 2122 or at pogre.com.au

Missed the chat? Here's Rebecca's top tips on how to get the best rental for you: