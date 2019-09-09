RECALL: Coles Brand Fresh Full Cream 2L Milk Sold At Coles Express In WA

Coles have issued a recall of their Coles Brand Fresh Full Cream 2L Milk that has been sold at Coles Express locations across Western Australia.



Coles have addressed the reason why it's being recalled, stating:

The milk may have a yellowish colouring and/or a metallic chemical taste. Customers must not consume this product, and anyone concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

The milk has the use-by date of September 13, 2019.

Coles says this recall does not impact Coles Brand Fresh Full Cream 2L milk sold at Coles Supermarkets as that is produced by a different supplier.

Customers can return the product or proof of purchase to any Coles Supermarket or Coles Express for a full refund.

Customers seeking further information can contact Coles Customer Care on 1800 061 562