Reckless Driver Causes Mayhem In Ascot Central Hotel Carpark

An out of control driver has had a lucky escape after ploughing through a fence into a carpark.

Police have said the 28-year-old driver was travelling down the Great Eastern Highway before her commodore ploughed through the fence at the Ascot Central Hotel just after midnight.

The car snapped a fire hydrant before coming to a halt by landing onto two parked cars in the Hotel’s carpark.

The 28-year-old driver was taken to hospital but escaped without serious injuries, and no one on the scene was harmed.

Police confirmed she failed a breath test on the scene and will continue to investigate.

