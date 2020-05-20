Recognition for Local Extraordinary Volunteers

Jon Thurlow and Mike Rawlinson have been recognised and acknowledged by the Naracoorte Lucindale Council as extraordinary local volunteers during National Volunteer Week.

Jon was nominated by the Naracoorte United Soccer Club and Mike by the Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery.

They were both presented with a framed Certificate of Appreciation from Mayor Erika Vickery OAM and Volunteering Australia CEO Adrienne Picone as well as a small gift earlier this afternoon.

Jon has many roles in the Naracoorte United Soccer Club including the current President (a position he has held since 2017), joint Treasurer, grant coordinator, Naracoorte & District Sports Centre representative and bar manager.

He also coaches an Under 12s team and runs the weekly Mini Roos program – a program he introduced at the club – for children aged 4-9 to help attract new junior players.

And that’s not all – Jon also played a major role in last year’s Limestone Coast Multicultural Soccer Carnival held in Naracoorte and he drives the club mini bus providing transport for junior players to away games who wouldn’t otherwise be able to play.

He helps with player registrations each year, particularly helping players who have limited English, and helps junior players with fundraising so they can participate in State and national competitions. In the past, he has even helped some of these players get to Mount Gambier and Adelaide for trainings and carnivals.

Mike has been a volunteer sitter at the Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery for several years.

Gallery Secretary Lesley Barker said Mike was “extremely reliable, never missing a rostered day”.

She also said he was “always very helpful, using his interest and knowledge of art to help our visitors”.

While the Gallery hasn’t been open in recent times due to COVID-19, Mike had volunteered to help with “some of the jobs we have not found the time to do”.

“Once a week, he has come in and painted the plinths, cleaned the glass on some of the collection and has promised to come back and help with the many more jobs on our wish list,” Lesley said.

“He helps at the Gallery in very many and varied ways and we are all very grateful to him for this time. Mike truly is an extraordinary volunteer.”

National Volunteer Week is an annual celebration to acknowledge the generous contribution of our nation’s volunteers and this year it is being held on 18 May to 24 May. The theme for National Volunteer Week 2020 is “Changing Communities. Changing Lives”.

Mayor Vickery said this year, more than ever, it was important to thank the many volunteers in our community.

“I am so proud to acknowledge once again that this community is a giving community. Volunteers make a difference to people’s lives and a difference in the community.”

“Your generous support and commitment really makes a true difference to our community. Thank you to each and every one of you who so freely volunteer in so many ways.”