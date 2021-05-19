Reconciliation Week program

Library Manager Georgina Davison and Library Children's Services Coordinator Kelly Lynch will host a celebration of the dual naming of the Mount Gambier Library Children’s Cave during National Reconciliation Week.

City of Mount Gambier will host a program of events from Thursday 27 May to Wednesday 2 June 2021 to acknowledge National Reconciliation Week. Events will be held at the Mount Gambier Library and Riddoch Arts and Cultural Centre under the 2021 theme of ‘More than a word. Reconciliation takes action’.

The program will commence with Aunty Michelle Jacquelinn-Furr launching her latest picture book ‘Annie Connects with Boandik Culture’. The free event will be held at 11:00am and 1:00pm on Thursday 27 May 2021 and will be followed by a collaborative art session, using original outlines hand drawn to represent our local indigenous culture through plants and animals.

On Thursday evening the Riddoch Arts and Cultural Centre invite the public to a screening of the documentary ‘Backtrack Boys’ at 6:30pm. The observational documentary, filmed over two years, follows a group of troubled boys on a perilous course towards jail until they meet up with the rough talking, free-wheeling jackaroo Bernie Shakeshaft and hit the road with his legendary dog jumping team.

“The story is quite hard-hitting and provides an insight into the reality of the lives of the participants, but the transformation and comradery of the youth is an incredible testament to the work Bernie puts in to his program,” The Riddoch Arts and Cultural Centre Coordinator Talie Teakle said.

The program will culminate in the celebration of the dual naming of the Mount Gambier Library Children’s Cave on Wednesday 2 June 2021 at 10:00am. Incorporating Bungaditj - the language of the Boandik peoples, the cave will be unveiled as ‘Yulangu Kanapina’, alongside a collaborative art piece.

We all have a role to play when it comes to reconciliation and Mount Gambier Library is proud to be working with local schools, the NUNGA playgroup, Burrandies homework centre and Aunty Michelle to facilitate a collaborative art experience which has seen this children-centred artwork come to fruition. - - Mount Gambier Library Manager Georgina Davison

“In playing our part we continue to build relationships and communities that value Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, histories and cultures collectively.”

All events are free. To book contact Mount Gambier Library on 8721 2540, Riddoch Arts and Cultural Centre on 8721 2563 or visit www.mountgambier.sa.gov.au/library

The Backtrack Boys documentary will screen at The Riddoch Arts and Cultural Centre on Thursday 27 May 2021 as part of the City of Mount Gambier National Reconciliation Week program.