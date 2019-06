In what is a rare milestone in football, Wade "Freddy" Hunter will play his 400th game of league football this weekend.

The Federals veteran has been with the club since 1993, collecting many individual and team awards along the way.

Dubbed the Festival of Freddy, Hunter has been blown away by the support leading up to the big 400 and says he has maintained his strict pre game routine after all these years. Hear more about it here.