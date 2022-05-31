Record Breaking Number Of Women To Be Sworn Into Cabinet Today

The new Labor ministry are set to be sworn in today which will include the largest number of women ever appointed to the cabinet along with Australia’s first Muslim ministers.

Albanese’s front bench is expected to include 19 women in ministerial positions and 10 in cabinet.

Ed Husic is set to be sworn in as Industry and Science Minister and Anne Aly for Early Childhood Education and Youth Portfolios as the first Muslim Ministers in Australia.

Albanese has moved Richard Marles into the role of defence, Tanya Plibersek has been placed in charge of environment and water, Chris Bowen is taking responsibility of climate and energy, Clare O’Neil to home affairs and Jason Clare into education.

Albanese’s cabinet will also incorporate a number of new faces including Ged Kearney, Kristy McBain, Anne Aly and Anika Wells.

Albanese boasted about his new team on Tuesday explaining that his cabinet will include the largest number of women ever in an Australian cabinet.

“This is an exciting team, a team which is overflowing with talent, with people who are absolutely committed to making a difference,” he said.

“This is the largest number of women ever in an Australian cabinet with 10 women in the cabinet. In addition to that … there are 13 women in the ministry and 19 frontbenchers." - Anthony Albanese

“A record number, in all three categories for women’s representation – in cabinet, in the ministry and frontbench positions.”

The decision to incorporate more women is a significant shift away from Labor’s shadow cabinet which held an equal number of both men and women during its previous term.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has appeased The Australian Republic Movement, appointing Matt Thistlewaite as Assistant Minister for the Republic.

This decision has upset The Australian Monarchist League who have publicly voiced their distaste saying taxpayers should not be expected to fund the Australian Government’s campaign to convert Australia into a republic.

Chair for the Australian Republic Movement Peter Fitzsimons says Albanese’s appointment of Thistlethwaite is a significant step toward removing the Crown.

"There will be a minister for the Crown, devoted to removing the Crown, and that's exactly what it is, and it is fantastic, it is a breakthrough, it is the best news for the republic movement in the last 25 years," Mr Fitzsimmons told ABC news.

