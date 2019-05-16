Record Set Straight About Townsville Performance Rumours

Leaked information about a possible Sir Elton John performance at the new stadium has left stadium authorities and Mayor Jenny Hill 'mortified', in the words of Elton's Tour Promoter, Chugg Entertainment.

Speaking exclusively to Pricey this morning, Chugg Entertainment's Michael Chugg labelled it as 'disgusting' behaviour.

"We've got other options, and we are pretty angry about what's happened. That journalist rang us and we said we've got nothing to say at the moment, we've got nothing confirmed," explained Michael.

"I just hope that Elton doesn't see all this, and get the shits and wants to go back to Cairns."

