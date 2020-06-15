Record Store Day Announces New Look Event For 2020

After being put on hold due to covid-19 the annual celebration of vinyl, Record Store Day is back on, although this time it's going to be a little different.

The world wide event that see's your local record store filled to the brim with music lovers and live music is coming back over three weekends as RSD Drops, Saturday 29 August, Saturday 26 September and Saturday 24 October, rather than one full one weekend.

The other changes to 2020 event have put in place is there is no live music, no queuing and no beer.

The changes are designed to keep music lovers safe in these times.

If you're like us, every day we celebrate great records and record stores.

For more info visit: https://www.recordstoreday.com.au/record-store-days-goes-social-distancing/ and find your favourite record store online to stay up to date with their opening hours and plans.

