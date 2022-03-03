Recovery Efforts Ramp Up Along Northern Regions Impacted By Floods

A huge clean-up effort is continuing across suburbs in Northern NSW impacted by the devastating floods, while several parts of the state are still enduring high water levels.

NSW SES and rescue crews are ramping up the recovery efforts, while volunteers continue to assist in transporting people, animals and belongings back to clear ground.

Carlene York, Commissioner of NSW SES says with the rivers still high, further thunderstorms and rain poses risk to the communities currently suffering.

"So, I take the opportunity to remind our community members notes to drive through floodwaters, not to travel and try to get back to their homes when it is not safe to do so," York said, delivering a message to locals.

"We have a great emphasis at the moment on trying to clear those areas that are safe and let you get back.

"But obviously from those high levels of water rushing down rivers across the whole of the Northern Rivers, Central Coast, and metropolitan area, it's still dangerous out there."

Evacuation orders are still in place along the Hawkesbury River, and there's no telling when residents can return to their homes.

York added that resources and rescue crews from other states have arrived to assist the northern flood-affected regions.

"There's an additional 600 resources that have been sent up through police and emergency services to work with the existing large number of local resources helping the communities already."

"In addition, there is 280 ADF Australian defence force personnel prepositioned and going into communities to assist them with the clean-up."

The Bureau of Meteorology say further rain and thunderstorms is expected to hit the state on both Sunday and Monday, with water levels expected to rise once again

The Bureau's Dean Narramore says peak levels on the Hawkesbury-Nepean River is being assessed closely.

While water levels in Lismore are dropping, Narramore says the thunderstorm forecast "from the Mid North Coast all the way down to the Victorian border and inland" is an area of concern.

"That is not good news for us here in eastern New South Wales and for much of the state as we know, things are already saturated."

WEBSITES TO FOLLOW FOR HELP:

NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au

RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com

Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/northcoast.shtml

Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/

Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/

BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW

