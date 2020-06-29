RECOVERY SESSION | MG Condemns The Broncos, Weighs In On The Roosters' Premiership Chances After Season-Ending Injuries

It was a weekend of upsets, dominant performances and season-ending injuries but if there's one thing that stuck out from Round 7, it's the Broncos' reaction to their loss to the Titans.

Footage of the defeated Brisbane side laughing with Gold Coast players immediately after their 30-12 defeat on Saturday upset fans and league legends alike as the embattled side marked their fifth loss in a row.

Speaking to Triple M's Moonman In The Morning on Monday, MG condemned the behaviour and wondered if there was any way back for the Broncos.

Also making headlines over the weekend were the nightmare injuries picked up by Roosters stars Victor Radley and Sam Verrils, who both suffered ACL tears in the opening 22 minutes of their clash with the Dragons.

While Radley and Verrils weren't the only two hurt during Round 7, the severity of the injuries means they'll likely be out for the rest of the season.

