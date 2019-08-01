Recruitment of Medical Staff a Hurdle for Maternity Ward Chinchilla Hospital

Recruitment of medical staff seems to be the biggest hurdle for the re-opening of the maternity ward at Chinchilla Hospital on the Western Downs.

Darling Downs Health Chief Executive Dr Peter Gillies has told a recent parliament sitting that he has tried six rounds of recruitment with little success.

They have employed two out of a minimum of four midwives required to be able to re-open.

Meantime Warrego MP Ann Leahy says recruitment issues also nearly affected Dalby Hospital:

Missed today's show? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!