RED ALERT: Central Coast Exposure Sites Multiply After New Local COVID Case

Whilst we were all anxiously waiting for news of lockdown ending early, a new active covid case was detected on the Central Coast.

Five people from the same household have tested positive, and one of them had been infectious while in the community.

New Active Covid Case Central Coast:

The news has now sparked a long list of exposure sites including Westfield Tuggerah, Lake Haven shopping centre and Bunnings Charmhaven. The whole list of exposure sites can be found here.

The only close contact site is H&R Block Toukley, which was visited on Friday afternoon between 1:40pm and 2:15pm.

Contact tracers have been sending text messages to anyone who was at those venues at the same time.

As a result, long queues have increased at local testing clinics, especially at the northern end of the coast.

With hopes of the lockdown ending early being diminished, rumours have been escalating about an additional 6 week stay at home extension.

The State Government has requested financial modelling till mid-September ahead of a crisis cabinet meeting later today, July 26.

