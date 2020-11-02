Red Alert warning for Lake Wyangan

Griffith City Council YouTube Video - Where all the sediment and nutrients go when it rains

A Red Alert level warning (high alert) for blue-green algae has been issued for North Lake Wyangan, Griffith.

Total blue-green algae biovolume of over 40 mm3/L was detected on 27 October 2020.

A combination of low water level conditions and warming temperatures has resulted in an increased abundance of blue green algae this month.

A Red Alert level warning indicates that people should not undertake recreational activities where they may be coming into direct contact with the water such as swimming, as well as domestic uses including showering and washing. Contact with the water may also pose a threat to livestock and pets.

Warning signs are positioned at key recreational areas and will remain in place while high levels of blue-green algae are present.

People are advised not to enter the water, drink untreated water or bathe in water drawn from the Lake while this Red Alert level warning is in place. Town water supplies remain unaffected and safe to drink.

Before consumption, any fish caught should be cleaned and washed thoroughly in uncontaminated water and any internal organs disposed of appropriately.

It is not possible to predict how long the algae will remain at high levels. Regular monitoring will continue and the alert will be lifted as soon as the high levels of algae dissipate.

Updates and information about blue-green algae blooms and red level warning areas can be obtained by calling 1800 999 457 or visiting – http://www.waternsw.com.au/water-quality/algae

Council will continue to monitor the water quality of Lake Wyangan (North), and provide updates to the current Red Alert through our website www.griffith.nsw.gov.au and through the local media.