Red Cat Adventures Wins Gold At Tourism Awards And Now Are Hall Of Fame'rs!

The Queensland tourism industry has tonight come together to champion the outstanding achievement and commitment from operators and individuals around the Sunshine State at the 2021 Queensland Tourism Awards.



Presented at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, more than 1,100 operators and guests gathered to celebrate their efforts and resilience over the past two challenging years.

Mackay operators had a remarkable night, with Isaac Regional Council – Economy and Prosperity Department taking out Gold in the Festivals & Events category and Sarina Sugar Shed securing a sweet victory, with Bronze in two categories: Tourism Wineries, Distilleries & Breweries and Excellence in Food Tourism.

Whitsundays walked away with a SWAG of awards also! Unique Accomodation category, our very own Cruise Whitsundays walked away with Silver and Whitsunday Escape scored the Bronze.

BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort won Silver in the Holiday and Caravan Parks category.

The Richard Power Award is for Tourism Marketing and Campaigns. Tourism Whitsundays won Bronze for their 'Wonders of the Whitsundays' Campaign.

AND THEN there is Red Cat Adventures! They have become the first tourism company in history to win 3 consecutive years in a row upon entering the Tourism Awards for the first time!! And this means we are now HALL OF FAME winners for not only one category but TWO - Major Tour and Transport Operator & Adventure Tourism!!!

Congratulations to all of the Winners!

Jay and Dave will be broadcasting LIVE with Red Cat Adventures' new Wild Cat adventures on Friday 26th November at the Mackay Marina!