Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Working On A New Album With John Frusciante

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer, Chad Smith has revealed the band are working on new music following the recent return of guitarist John Frusciante.

Speaking at his art exhibition, The Art of Red Hot Chili Peppers Chad Smith in Austin, Texas this week the drummer reluctantly dropped the news, telling Rolling Stone Magazine “I was given strict orders for this interview: ‘DON’T TALK ABOUT THE BAND, but, yes, John is back in the band, and everyone knows that. We’re psyched. The festivals are the only shows booked. For now, we’ll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record. We’re all real excited to make new music.”

This will be the first album with Frusciante in over 10 years.

