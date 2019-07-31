Red Hot Summer Tour is Back!

In 2019 Red Hot Summer Tour had anything but a 'Bad Reputation' with performances from Joan Jett, Jimmy Barnes, Suzi Quatro and John Farnham to name a few!
In 2020 Red Hot Summer Tour is celebrating 10 years of red hot rock on Saturday the 15th of February at Roche Estate in the Hunter Valley.
Triple M is proud to present this concert that you will want to 'Throw Your Arms Around' with the line-up featuring:
- Hunters and Collectors
- James Reyne
- The Living End
- The Angels
- Baby Animals
- Killing Heidi
- Boom Crash Opera
Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster