Red Hot Summer Tour is Back!

In 2019 Red Hot Summer Tour had anything but a 'Bad Reputation' with performances from Joan Jett, Jimmy Barnes, Suzi Quatro and John Farnham to name a few!

In 2020 Red Hot Summer Tour is celebrating 10 years of red hot rock on Saturday the 15th of February at Roche Estate in the Hunter Valley.

Triple M is proud to present this concert that you will want to 'Throw Your Arms Around' with the line-up featuring:

- Hunters and Collectors

- James Reyne

- The Living End

- The Angels

- Baby Animals

- Killing Heidi

- Boom Crash Opera

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster