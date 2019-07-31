Red Hot Summer Tour is Back!

At Roche Estate

Khiarni Williams

31 July 2019

Article heading image for Red Hot Summer Tour is Back!

In 2019 Red Hot Summer Tour had anything but a 'Bad Reputation' with performances from Joan Jett, Jimmy Barnes, Suzi Quatro and John Farnham to name a few!

In 2020 Red Hot Summer Tour is celebrating 10 years of red hot rock on Saturday the 15th of February at Roche Estate in the Hunter Valley.

Triple M is proud to present this concert that you will want to 'Throw Your Arms Around' with the line-up featuring:

- Hunters and Collectors

- James Reyne

- The Living End

- The Angels

- Baby Animals

- Killing Heidi

- Boom Crash Opera

 

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster

 

Listen Live!
