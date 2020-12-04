THE RED HOT SUMMER TOUR IS BACK!

If the 2020 Red Hot Summer Tour is anything to go off... You're going to want tickets to the Red Hot Summer Tour 2021.

Saturday the 23rd of October at Roche Estate in the Hunter Valley!

The 2021 RED HOT SUMMER TOUR line-up hardly needs an introduction to audiences, it features Australian music royalty like:

- Jimmy Barnes

- Hoodoo Gurus

- Jon Stevens

- Diesel

- Vika & Linda

- Chris Cheney

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster.

Get yours today!