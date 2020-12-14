Triple M Presents... Red Hot Summer Tour 2021
Live Music Is Back!
Summer is set to last a little longer than usual in 2021, with Red Hot Summer delivering a stellar all-Australian lineup for next year’s Central Coast event.
Red Hot Summer tour veterans Jimmy Barnes and Hoodoo Gurus lead the way. They’ll be joined by Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and The Living End’s Chris Cheney when the tour heads to Mount Penang Parklands, Kariong - Sunday 24th October.
Grab your tickets HERE
Red Hot Summer Tour 2021 is one bill not to be missed!
