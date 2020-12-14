Triple M Presents... Red Hot Summer Tour 2021

Live Music Is Back!

Article heading image for Triple M Presents... Red Hot Summer Tour 2021

Summer is set to last a little longer than usual in 2021, with Red Hot Summer delivering a stellar all-Australian lineup for next year’s Central Coast event.

Red Hot Summer tour veterans Jimmy Barnes and Hoodoo Gurus lead the way. They’ll be joined by Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and The Living End’s Chris Cheney when the tour heads to Mount Penang Parklands, Kariong - Sunday 24th October.

Grab your tickets HERE

Red Hot Summer Tour 2021 is one bill not to be missed!

Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Diesel & more rock ‘Red Hot Summer’ at Mt Penang Parkland, October 24th 2021. Tickets on sale NOW!

14 December 2020

Central Coast whats on
Listen Live!
Central Coast whats on
Central Coast whats on
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs