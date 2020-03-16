Red Hot Summer Tour Joins The Long List Of Coronavirus Led Cancellations And Postponements
Just announced
In an ever growing list of event cancellations and postponements in what can only be called trying times, we're sad to report that the folks at Red Hot Summer Tour have also made an announcement.
As per the above post, the following changes have been made.
POSTPONED
Barossa Valley - NEW DATE Saturday 10 October
Kiama - NEW DATE Saturday 17 October
Ballarat - NEW DATE Saturday 24 October
CANCELLED
Wodonga - Saturday 21 March
Dubbo - Saturday 4 April
Darwin - Saturday 11 April
Cairns - Saturday 18 April
Mornington - Saturday 25 April
Noosa - Sunday 26 April
We're not surprised, just disappointed. But that's the life we're living right now.
For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:
