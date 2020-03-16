Red Hot Summer Tour Joins The Long List Of Coronavirus Led Cancellations And Postponements

In an ever growing list of event cancellations and postponements in what can only be called trying times, we're sad to report that the folks at Red Hot Summer Tour have also made an announcement.

As per the above post, the following changes have been made.

POSTPONED

Barossa Valley - NEW DATE Saturday 10 October

Kiama - NEW DATE Saturday 17 October

Ballarat - NEW DATE Saturday 24 October

CANCELLED

Wodonga - Saturday 21 March

Dubbo - Saturday 4 April

Darwin - Saturday 11 April

Cairns - Saturday 18 April

Mornington - Saturday 25 April

Noosa - Sunday 26 April



We're not surprised, just disappointed. But that's the life we're living right now.

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:





There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.