Red Hot Summer Tour Postponed

The Red Hot Summer Tour has been the latest music event to fall victim of COVID-19 as organisers confirm that all shows are likely to be postponed or cancelled.

Organisers say that they will have official confirmation tomorrow (Monday March 16th) if the remaining shows will be called off.

They have clarified that ticket holders will receive a full refund if shows are cancelled.

They released a statement on Instagram this afternoon with the latest update:

"Red Hot Summer Tour is awaiting the advice and direction of each individual State’s Government and Health authorities regarding COVID-19 measures. As a result however, it is likely that the remaining shows on the RHS tour will be postponed or cancelled.

This includes:

👉🏼 Wodonga - Saturday 21 March

👉🏼 Ballarat - Saturday 28 March

👉🏼 Barossa Valley - Sunday 29 March

👉🏼 Dubbo - Saturday 4 April

👉🏼 Darwin - Saturday 11 April

👉🏼 Cairns - Saturday 18 April

👉🏼 Mornington - Saturday 25 April

👉🏼 Noosa - Sunday 26 April

We will have further confirmation of this by the end of day tomorrow (Monday) where we can advise on new dates and/or ticket refunds.

To be clear, if an event is cancelled, all ticket holders will be eligible for a full refund."

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:

