Red Hot Summer Tour postponed to April 27

We’ll have to wait a little bit longer to see Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Birds of Tokyo in our backyard, with organisers of the Red Hot Summer Tour rescheduling next year’s event to April 27.

FULL STATEMENT

With Jimmy Barnes currently recovering from open heart surgery and unable to perform at the Red Hot Summer Tour shows in February these three events will be moved to April to give Jimmy time to fully recover. Those new dates are Saturday 6 April at Roche Estate in the Hunter Valley (NSW), Saturday 13 April at the Launceston Country Club in Tasmania and Saturday, 27 April at the Bendigo Jockey Club (VIC).

Jimmy said, “I’m going to be working hard to get back to full strength over the next few months so I can get back on stage for you in April and join my friends from The Living End and Birds of Tokyo as well as Pete, Kasey and Mahalia & The Soul Mates on stage in the Hunter Valley, Launceston and Bendigo.”

We hope that you can join us on the new date for this sold out event.

Ticketmaster will be in touch directly with all account holders in coming hours – and will include details on how to apply for a refund if you are unable to attend the new date.