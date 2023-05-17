Red Rooster Wodonga And Cold Rock Shepparton Face Multiple Child Labour Charges

Two businesses across Wodonga and Shepparton have been slapped with charges over alleged breaches of child labour laws.

Wage Inspectorate Victoria, the state’s child employment watchdog, has filed 355 charges against Red Rooster in Wodonga, while ice cream chain Cold Rock in Shepparton has been hit with 124 charges.

Wodonga Food Pty Ltd, trading as Red Rooster Wodonga, contravened the Child Employment Act 2003 by employing ten children under the age of 15 without a permit on 168 occasions.

The company further has breached the law by employing children for more hours than they are permitted to work and keeping them past 9pm.

The business has also been accused of failing to ensure the children are supervised by someone with a Working with Children Clearance.

Robert Hortle, Commissioner of Wage Inspectorate Victoria, said: “Victorians will be disappointed to see these household names facing allegations of breaching child employment laws.”

“These are the type of businesses where many kids get their first job, so people rightly expect them to have a strong focus on creating a safe workplace for kids, which is what child employment laws help ensure,” Mr Hortle said.

G & K Pearse Pty Ltd, trading as Cold Rock Shepparton, has been charged after employing children for more than the hours they are allowed to work and keeping them later than 9pm.

The business has also been accused of failing to provide a rest break of at least 30 minutes after every three hours of work.

Under Victorian law, companies must obtain a permit from the Inspectorate before employing children under 15.

Each company faces fines of up to $18,429 per breach of the law.

“Kids under 15 don’t always recognise risks in the workplace, and some don’t feel able to speak up when they feel unsafe,” Mr Hortle added.

He said child employment laws aimed to ensure employers understand the risks and implement measures to keep young staff safe.

