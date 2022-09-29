Reduced Places And Looming Closures As Perfect Storm Hits NSW Childcare Centres

Childcare places are likely to be cut as staff shortages plague more than half of New South Wales' early learning centres.

According to a recent survey from the Australian Childcare Alliance NSW (ACA) almost 60 per cent of facilities look set to reduce the number of placements offered during September to December.

With nearly one-third of centres likely close their doors for a day or more during this period due to of a lack of staffing.

The anticipated forced closures will see about 34,000 families without childcare for the remainder of the year.

The ACA has written to Premier Dominic Perrottet and Opposition Leader Chris Minns calling for an urgent intervention.

But Early Learning Minister Sarah Mitchell said she "cannot support any recommendations that lower the standards of early childhood and care services in NSW."

"We must grow the workforce without forsaking children’s safety, particular given these services educate and care for our youngest children." - Early Learning Minister Sarah Mitchell

However, the ACA has reiterated that reform is required despite the governments $15.9 billion commitment to the sector, with parents left up in the air until the end of the year.

